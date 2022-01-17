Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.31. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $30.00 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -293.32%.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 73,160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,630,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,378,000 after purchasing an additional 43,140 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

