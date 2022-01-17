Zacks: Analysts Expect Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Astra Space’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astra Space will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Astra Space.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16).

ASTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of ASTR opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62. Astra Space has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

