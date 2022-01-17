Zacks: Analysts Expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will post sales of $20.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.12 million and the lowest is $20.80 million. Asure Software reported sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $75.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.70 million to $76.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $87.86 million, with estimates ranging from $87.80 million to $87.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASUR shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 0.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 99.6% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 4.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. 29,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. Asure Software has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $142.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

