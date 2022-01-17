Zacks: Analysts Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post $6.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.67 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $3.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $24.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.96 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $77.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $48.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of -0.26. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.