Zacks: Analysts Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPI. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

