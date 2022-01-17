Zacks: Analysts Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPI. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.