Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Global Ship Lease reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 231.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 85.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,586,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,286 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 55.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after buying an additional 1,021,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 261.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after buying an additional 600,857 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,845,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. 779,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

