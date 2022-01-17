Zacks: Analysts Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.00. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NYSE NUS traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 523,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $63.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

