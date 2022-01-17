Zacks: Analysts Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Post $1.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paycom Software.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.86.

PAYC opened at $333.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $425.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.22. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.