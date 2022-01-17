Zacks: Analysts Expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.52 Million

Equities analysts expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) to announce sales of $12.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.84 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full-year sales of $46.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.72 million to $49.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $38.25 million, with estimates ranging from $34.60 million to $41.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProPhase Labs.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

PRPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Dawson James downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PRPH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. 329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,640. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 337,232 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

