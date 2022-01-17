Zacks: Analysts Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Shift4 Payments reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.88.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $126,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $48.58 and a 1-year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

