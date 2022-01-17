Zacks: Analysts Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Trimble also reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Trimble by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,090. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

