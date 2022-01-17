Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Compugen reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $3.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. Compugen has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $14.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

