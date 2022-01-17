Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to post ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.48). Eos Energy Enterprises reported earnings of ($7.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eos Energy Enterprises.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOSE. Benchmark began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of EOSE stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,500. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 65,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $762,144.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 282,936 shares of company stock worth $3,197,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $38,224,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 920,213 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,737,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 248,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.