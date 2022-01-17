Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP also posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in EZCORP by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $346.99 million, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

