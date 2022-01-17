Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.52. Newmark Group reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

NMRK traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 719,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.