Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Safehold reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.51.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,174 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,906.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 263,214 shares of company stock worth $19,437,140 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 59.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Safehold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Safehold by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Safehold during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,345,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAFE opened at $70.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59 and a beta of -0.27. Safehold has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $95.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

