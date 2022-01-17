Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Will Post Earnings of -$2.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) to post ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.32). Arena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,466,000 after acquiring an additional 61,393 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,531,000 after acquiring an additional 121,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after acquiring an additional 493,034 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,870. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.85. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

