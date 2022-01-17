Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Farmers National Banc posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million.

FMNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FMNB opened at $19.71 on Monday. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $558.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $265,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,435 shares of company stock worth $379,611. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter worth $165,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

