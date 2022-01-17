Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report $721.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $728.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $714.00 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $690.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

GIL traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.72. 740,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,650. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

