Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.45 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will announce $10.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.70 billion and the lowest is $10.22 billion. Nucor reported sales of $5.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $36.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.34 billion to $37.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $33.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.60 billion to $40.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Nucor has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.