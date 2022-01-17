Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.31. 1,796,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.75. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

