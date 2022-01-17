Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.85. Timken posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on TKR. Loop Capital upped their price target on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Timken by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Timken by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average is $72.29. Timken has a 1-year low of $62.96 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

