Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.41 Million

Brokerages predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will report sales of $83.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.52 million and the highest is $86.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $83.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $313.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.31 million to $316.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $367.70 million, with estimates ranging from $341.70 million to $410.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.13. 1,763,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,180. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

