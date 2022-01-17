Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get ICL Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE:ICL opened at $11.04 on Friday. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.0837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.