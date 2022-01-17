Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.03. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PolarityTE will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the second quarter worth $61,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

