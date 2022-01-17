Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) to Strong Sell

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of VEOEY opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $37.78.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

