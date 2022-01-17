Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) to Buy

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GRAY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

NASDAQ:GRAY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.55. 134,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 80.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 191,568 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 11.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Read More: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graybug Vision (GRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.