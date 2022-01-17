Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.63.

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

