Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) and RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Head to Head Analysis

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) and RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Zhongchao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of RYB Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zhongchao and RYB Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongchao $17.99 million 1.81 $4.46 million N/A N/A RYB Education $109.71 million 0.53 -$37.28 million $0.40 5.23

Zhongchao has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RYB Education.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zhongchao and RYB Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A RYB Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Zhongchao has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RYB Education has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zhongchao and RYB Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A RYB Education 6.36% 19.80% 4.50%

Summary

RYB Education beats Zhongchao on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. Zhongchao Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others. The company was founded by Chi Min Cao and Yan Lai Shi in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

