Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $70.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $71.21. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

