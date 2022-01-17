Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Financial Analysis

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 29.28% 24.22% 17.50% AdTheorent N/A N/A N/A

48.8% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and AdTheorent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $2.65 billion 17.95 $672.32 million $3.76 42.48 AdTheorent N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zoom Video Communications and AdTheorent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 1 14 13 0 2.43 AdTheorent 0 0 5 0 3.00

Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus price target of $306.94, indicating a potential upside of 92.17%. AdTheorent has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given AdTheorent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats AdTheorent on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences. The company was founded by Eric S. Yuan in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

