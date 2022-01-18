$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. Ping Identity reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

PING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,601,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,840,350 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ping Identity by 109,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ping Identity by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PING opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

