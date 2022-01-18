-$0.47 EPS Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WVE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 12.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 22.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.50. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

