$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. Stride posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Stride’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Stride by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 117,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth about $875,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Stride by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRN opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

