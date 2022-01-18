0Chain Trading Down 6.5% This Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $17.44 million and approximately $117,099.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000863 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00060358 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

