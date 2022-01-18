10,586 Shares in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NABL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at $19,344,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at $462,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at $1,161,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in N-able in the third quarter valued at $72,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NABL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.55. N-able Inc has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.74 million. Research analysts predict that N-able Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

