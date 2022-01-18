10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $98.21

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $98.21 and last traded at $99.15, with a volume of 42155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total value of $6,815,724.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,402 shares of company stock worth $40,620,200. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.