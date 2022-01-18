$121.15 Million in Sales Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to announce $121.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.30 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $142.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $485.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.90 million to $496.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $506.55 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $513.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

MX traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 693,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,587. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $887.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.