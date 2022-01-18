13,208 Shares in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 69,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

