152,105 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 152,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $86.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.35.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

