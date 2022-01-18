15,446 Shares in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 129,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

IBRX stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $45.42.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

