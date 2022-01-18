15,709 Shares in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.35% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 419.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 51,596 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $484,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $393,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $130,000.

NYSEARCA:HIPS opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

