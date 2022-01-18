$162.25 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report sales of $162.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.37 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $154.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $692.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.32 million to $698.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $682.16 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $689.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYGN traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $26.38. 964,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,104. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.58. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

