162,700 Shares in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 162,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.49% of Intersect ENT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 4.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $911.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 151.36%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

