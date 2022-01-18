17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($9.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.56) by $1.33, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of YQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,080. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $79.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YQ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 285.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47,195 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 11,022.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 44,090 shares in the last quarter.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

