17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($9.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.56) by $1.33, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of YQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,080. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $79.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
About 17 Education & Technology Group
17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.
