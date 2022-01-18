$175.15 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post sales of $175.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $175.29 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $165.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $694.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.85 million to $700.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $700.09 million, with estimates ranging from $694.00 million to $706.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ HTLF traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,670. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.27. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $54.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

