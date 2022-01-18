19,047 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Silicon Motion Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 10.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 109.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 82.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,021,000 after buying an additional 966,323 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 54.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,536 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.47. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $96.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

