$2.25 EPS Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to announce $2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the lowest is $2.23. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.56. The company had a trading volume of 20,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,850. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.10.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

