$20.27 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce $20.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $19.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $80.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $81.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $81.43 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $82.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CVCY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,150. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $276.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,855,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 203,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

