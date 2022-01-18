2,099 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 151,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,921,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Chart Industries by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 66,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after buying an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $133.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.57. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.65 and a 12 month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

